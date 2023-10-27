Delhi’s AQI remains ‘poor’ at 243

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 26

The air quality in the national capital on Thursday continued to remain in the ‘poor category’, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 256.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average PM2.5 and PM10 levels were recorded at 106 and 206 micrograms per cubic meter.

While Anand Vihar crossed the 300-mark, entering the ‘very poor’ category with an AQI of 311, similar trends were witnessed in Nehru Nagar and the Shadipur area, recording an AQI of 302 and 303, respectively.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature was recorded at 31.6° Celsius, while the minimum temperature dropped by a degree from the normal temperature at 15.8° Celsius.

While launching the ‘Red Light On, Gaadi Off’, state Environment Minister Gopal Rai said it was found in a survey of the Petroleum Conservation Research Association that vehicle pollution can be reduced by 15-20% if all engines are switched off at red lights.

Meanwhile, anti-smog guns were used to sprinkle water in Anand Vihar to control the depreciating air quality in the area.

According to the CPCB, an AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor” and 301-400 “very poor”. While an AQI between 401 and 500 falls under the “severe” category, an AQI above 500 falls under the “severe plus” category.

