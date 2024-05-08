Delhi’s electoral roll expanded by 8.85 lakh since 2019 Lok Sabha poll

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 7

The city has experienced a significant increase of 6.19 per cent in the number of voters, according to Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi P Krishnamurthy.

Addressing mediapersons, Krishnamurthy said Delhi is poised to witness a remarkable surge in voter participation as preparations for the Lok Sabha elections on May 25 are in full swing.

He said the total number of voters in Delhi has reached an impressive figure of 1,52,01,936, more than 8.85 lakh voters from the last polls, with both male and female voters showing commendable increase. The count of male voters stands at 82,12,794, while the number of female voters has risen to 69,87,914.

However, there has been a slight decline in first-time voters, from 2,54,723 in 2019 to 2,52,038 in 2024. Among the seven constituencies, West Delhi boasts the highest number of first-time voters, totalling 46,987. Additionally, the count of voters aged 85 and above was recorded at 97,823, with West Delhi once again leading with 19,798.

Moreover, the gender ratio has seen an increase of 33 points over the last five years, rising from 818 to 851.

Krishnamurthy emphasised that efforts to include transgender and third-gender voters have been successful, with the voter count rising from 669 to 1,228 since the last General Election.

He stated that comprehensive guidelines had been issued to the District Election Officers concerned to ensure a smooth and successful election process. A total of 13,637 polling stations, along with four auxiliary and 70 pink booths, would be set up across 2,627 locations in Delhi. Krishnamurthy highlighted that these pink booths would be exclusively handled by women officials, ensuring a safe and inclusive voting environment.

In terms of security arrangements for the elections, 46 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), 78,578 Delhi Police personnel and 19,000 Home Guards will be deployed across all polling stations in Delhi.

Meanwhile, 6,833 polling stations will undergo direct monitoring by the Chief Election Officer’s office and District Election Officers through a webcast, ensuring transparency and accountability in the electoral process.

In anticipation of potential heat waves on the polling day, arrangements have been put in place to ensure the comfort and safety of voters. The Delhi CEO has instructed all polling stations to provide safe drinking water, shaded waiting areas equipped with air coolers and essential medical kits.

Krishnamurthy said, “Special provisions have been made for differently abled and senior citizen voters, with 8,000 volunteers offering pick-up and drop-off facilities. Additionally, 3,500 wheelchairs will be available at the polling stations to facilitate their participation in the electoral process.”

As many as 265 candidates have filed 367 nominations. However, the deadline for withdrawal of nominations is May 9.

Krishnamurthy also provided an update on the cVIGIL application of the Election Commission, revealing that out of 1,733 reported cases, the authorities have resolved 1,480, leaving only one case pending. Krishnamurthy urged citizens to actively participate in exercising their democratic right to vote.

