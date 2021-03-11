Delhi’s unified municipal corporation formally comes into existence

The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as the chief minister

Delhi’s unified municipal corporation formally comes into existence

View of the over 150-year-old Town Hall and the Civic Centre (in the backdrop), new headquarter of unified MCD, at Chandni Chowk, in New Delhi. PTI file

PTI

New Delhi, May 22

The unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) formally came into existence on Sunday as IAS officers Ashwani Kumar and Gyanesh Bharti assumed charge as the new civic body’s special officer and commissioner, respectively.

The MCD was trifurcated in 2012 during Sheila Dikshit’s tenure as the chief minister. It is now reunified by merging three civic bodies—North, South and East Municipal Corporations.

According to municipal officials, Kumar will be the top authority handling the civic affairs till a new House is elected.

He said providing the best of civic amenities to the public and improvement of sanitation services will be among his top priorities.

“Sanitation is a basic and obligatory function of any civic body and its impact is always clearly visible on ground. So, my priority will be to further improve sanitation services in the city,” Kumar told PTI.

Kumar’s appointment as the special officer of the unified MCD is considered significant as he is expected to play a vital role in the functioning of the unified municipal corporation, months before the civic elections.

A 1992-batch IAS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Kumar was the chief secretary of Puducherry. He had recently been transferred to Delhi by the central government and was awaiting posting.

He assumed the charge of the special officer at the Civic Centre — the MCD headquarters— on Sunday.

He had also served as the principal secretary of the Public Works Department in the Delhi government in 2017.

Bharti, a 1998-batch IAS officer also of the AGMUT cadre, was the commissioner of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation prior to this assignment, and he was the senior-most among Delhi’s erstwhile three municipal commissioners.

“My priority will be to provide the best municipal services delivered to the people of Delhi in a transparent manner,” Bharti said.

With the unified MCD getting its special officer and a new commissioner, the exercise to reshuffle and reorganise the municipal staff will begin.

The erstwhile North and East Delhi Municipal Corporations were severely hit by fund crunch as they were unable to pay their staff a regular salary. The situation was slightly better in the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Making the unified MCD financially stable will be among the key challenges before Kumar and Bharti, according to sources.

The three civic bodies have been merged into one MCD through the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Act, 2022.

A bill to unify the three civic bodies was approved by the Lok Sabha on March 30 and by the Rajya Sabha on April 5. The bill became an Act after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to it on April 18.

The Act reduces the number of wards in the national capital to 250 from the existing 272, which means that the MCD will have to undergo a delimitation exercise before the election. The Centre will form a delimitation commission to carry out the demarcation of wards.

#mcd

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack

2
Chandigarh

Paramilitary force deployed in Mohali

3
Business

Big relief for consumers: Petrol cheaper by Rs 9.5, diesel by Rs 7

4
Entertainment

Madonna banned from Instagram Live after sharing nude photos, video inside

5
Punjab

Centre agrees to procure 'moong' from Punjab at MSP

6
Features

Partition: Bahawalpuris' long journey to Rajpura

7
Comment immortal for a moment

A day in the life of a village in India

8
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

9
Trending

'Ek Saal Ka Bandobast Ho Gaya': With Navjot Sidhu in jail, netizens feel Archana’s seat is now secure in TKSS

10
Haryana

When former Haryana CM Chautala tried to prove no farmhouse existed on Delhi land

Don't Miss

View All
Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in city
Chandigarh

Night speed radars to keep check on speeding in Chandigarh

Only 17 years of groundwater left in state, says NGT panel
Jalandhar

Only 17 years of groundwater left in Punjab, says NGT panel

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery
Jalandhar

80K plants die due to lack of water in Kapurthala nursery

At 74, Guv to pursue MBA
Haryana

At 74, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya to pursue MBA

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu
Nation

Mangoes are symbol of friendship between India, US: Ambassador Sandhu

Now, a ‘smart’ cradle that can gauge baby’s mood
Amritsar ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE

Now, a 'smart' cradle that can gauge baby's mood

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune’s 1931 page on sleeve
Punjab

Shahkot youth wears The Tribune's 1931 page on sleeve

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the ‘white’ bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy
Trending

Indian boy bullied in US school suspended for 3 days, while the 'white' bully gets away with one day; Indians back home not happy

Top News

Mother, two daughters found dead in a flat in southwest Delhi’s Vasant Vihar

'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat

Police find partially opened gas cylinder, suicide notes in ...

Dominica drops ‘illegal entry’ charge against PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi

Dominica drops ‘illegal entry’ charge against PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi

Choksi was taken into custody in Dominica, the Caribbean isl...

Petrol price slashed by Rs 8.69, diesel by Rs 7.05 after excise duty cut on fuel

Petrol price slashed by Rs 8.69, diesel by Rs 7.05 after excise duty cut on fuel

Petrol in National Capital now costs Rs 96.72/litre and dies...

Being between ‘devil and deep sea’: Chidambaram on states’ situation after excise cut on fuel

Being between 'devil and deep sea': Chidambaram on states' situation after excise cut on fuel

Former Finance Minister’s remarks come a day after governmen...

Policy for 1984 riots victims envisages preference in recruitment, not mandatory employment: Delhi High Court

Policy for 1984 riots victims envisages preference in recruitment, not mandatory employment: Delhi High Court

The petitioner had contended that the authorities acted ille...

Cities

View All

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Firefighting Preparations-2: Rural areas relying on Amritsar fire stations

Ahead of paddy season, thieves target transformers in rural areas

Snatched car seized near Subhanpur after chase by police

Spying: Police remand of two extended

Three held with 3.5-kg heroin in Amritsar

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips

Chicken prices zoom as input cost increases, production dips in Punjab

Release activists who have served term, says Left

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chandigarh: Caught napping, health centre staff to be shifted

Chaos on Mohali roads as dairy farmers stage protest

Chandigarh residents await solar plant subsidy

2 years on, drive against ‘personal green belts’ in limbo

Environment nod to Amravati Enclave

Policy for 1984 riots victims envisages preference in recruitment, not mandatory employment: Delhi High Court

Policy for 1984 riots victims envisages preference in recruitment, not mandatory employment: Delhi High Court

'Deadly gas, do not light match or candle': Suicide notes reveal spine-chilling plan as mother, 2 daughters die by suicide in Delhi flat

Supreme Court moves to curb capitation fee in private medical colleges

Robbers hold youth captive; loot cash, jewellery worth ~11 lakh

Robbers hold youth captive; loot cash, jewellery worth Rs 11 lakh

Despite ban, indigenous birds being caged, sold illegally in city

Critically endangered white-rumped vultures making a comeback?

Seven huts of migrant labourers gutted in fire

2 nabbed for betting

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Probe signals child trafficking racket by arrested doctor in Ludhiana: Police Commissioner Dr Kaustubh Sharma

Thief held, 8 mobiles recovered in Ludhiana

Sirsa resident gets 10-year jail for possessing 800-gm heroin

Security man supplies tobacco, drugs to jail inmates in Ludhiana, booked

Wife, paramour arrested for man’s murder in Ludhiana

Woman employee found murdered in residential quarter of Patiala gurdwara

Woman employee found murdered in residential quarters of Patiala gurdwara

Partition: Bahawalpuris' long journey to Rajpura

Medicines in short supply at Govt Rajindra Hospital in Patiala

55 private schools get notice over fee irregularities in Patiala district

Lapse? Navjot Singh Sidhu, drugs suspect in same barrack