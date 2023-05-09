Fire at Army Base Hospital in Delhi Cantonment

PTI

New Delhi, May 9

A fire broke out at the Army Base Hospital in the Delhi Cantonment area in the south-western part of the city in the early hours of Tuesday but no one was injured in the incident, officials said.

According to fire officials, the information about the fire was received around 3.50 am following which 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The fire, which had spread to the operation theatre, intensive care unit (ICU) and store room, was brought under control around 5.30 am, they said.

Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg, in a tweet, said, "Most dreaded things for firemen in fire incidents are cylinder blasts. But team DFS has always taken risks to protect the lives and property of the citizens of Delhi. A fire in Base hospital, Cantt, was received... team fought in presence of cylinder."