Fire breaks out at AIIMS; no casualty

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 7

A massive fire broke out at the country’s top medical institute, All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Monday morning. It was on the second floor of the Old OPD building — in the endoscopy unit under the Department of Gastroenterology — that the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Dense smoke was seen emanating from the second floor. As soon as the security and the fire control room of the institute were informed, the fire fighting team was immediately alerted.

Patients being evacuated.

Besides, the electrical and civil enquiry of the main hospital building was informed for coordination. The electrical supply as well as HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) supply of other connected areas was taken care of.

“Necessary instructions on the plan of evacuation and admission procedures — including emergency services — were immediately given. Around 31 patients from the AB-2 ward had to be shifted to ICU and AB-7 ward. 70 Patients have also been shifted from the Emergency area to other facilities,” said an AIIMS official.

No patient or hospital staff was hurt in the fire that broke out at 11.35 am. The fire was brought under control after an hour of the incident.

“All efforts are being made to bring back normalcy in medical services at the earliest,” said Sanjeev Lalwani, medical superintendent at AIIMS, Delhi.

As per the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a fire call was received at the Emergency Ward of AIIMS at 11.54 AM following which a total of eight fire tenders rushed to the fire spot.

“Fire fighting team was alerted after confirmation of the site of the fire outbreak. The fire was controlled immediately by AIIMS Fire Services. Subsequently, the fire tender staff of Delhi Fire Services arrived. They supported in cooling off the area,” AIIMS stated in a statement.

