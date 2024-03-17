Foot overbridge project on Ring Road approved

New Delhi, March 16
Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has cleared a project for the construction of a foot overbridge (FOB) in front of the Gurdwara Majnu Ka Tila crossing on the Ring Road, according to a statement issued on Saturday.
The bridge will ease the “chronic” traffic congestion at the location. The land on which the construction will be undertaken is part of a 123-acre land of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), it said.
The FOB on the Public Works Department road in front of the gurdwara will be designed and constructed in a manner that will ensure that the same can be dismantled or relocated easily whenever construction of a flyover is taken up at this junction, the statement said.
