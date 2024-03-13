Gangster ties knot with ‘Madam Minz’ amid heavy security

New Delhi, March 12
Gangster Sandeep (40), alias Kala Jathedi, tied the knot with “history-sheeter” Anuradha Choudhary (39), alias Madam Minz, in a Delhi banquet that was turned into a fortress on Tuesday.
A heavy police force was deployed, keeping in mind Sandeep’s previous escapes from custody. Anuradha arrived at the venue from Haryana’s Sonepat in an SUV.
The bride is out on bail, the groom was let out of Tihar jail for a few hours and was back behind bars by afternoon after the wedding ceremony.
Sandeep changed his clothes for marriage at the venue. He wore ‘kurta-pajama’ with a half jacket on it. Anuradha wore a pink colour ‘saree’ for wedding rituals.
The ‘mandap’ was guarded by around 20 police personnel wearing bulletproof vests and body cameras. Their romance, which blossomed in 2020, culminated in a wedding watched by scores of media personnel and security men on the alert.
The wedding took place in a banquet hall, Santosh Garden, in Dwarka Sector 3. The venue was booked by Sandeep’s lawyer for Rs 51,000.
Jathedi was given a six-hour parole for the wedding. He has Rs 7 lakh bounty on his head and several charges against him. The duo’s love story began in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where Anuradha met Sandeep through a common associate Vicky Singh.
