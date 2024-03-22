Implement SC panel’s directions on road safety: PWD to officials

PTI

New Delhi, March 21

The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has asked officials and road agencies to implement directions issued by the Supreme Court committee on road safety in a timely manner.

The directions include the implementation of measures to manage traffic at sensitive zones such as schools, colleges, religious places and hospitals, besides the installation of signs on roads.

According to the order issued by the PWD Secretary on Wednesday, an audit of the implementation of directions issued to the states by the Supreme Court committee on road safety was conducted between July and November last year, while the report was submitted on December 27.

An audit completion meeting in this regard was held under the aegis of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on March 14, during which the report was presented, it added.

In the audit report, the engineering deficiencies on the part of the PWD were identified as no protocol was maintained for the identification, rectification, and monitoring of blackspots.

The report also found that existing road signs did not have size, shape and colour according to the IRC norms. Additionally, out of the 84 sensitive zones audited on PWD roads, around 46 per cent of the sensitive zones had no “traffic calming measures”.

