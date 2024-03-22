Implement SC panel’s directions on road safety: PWD to officials

New Delhi, March 21
The Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) has asked officials and road agencies to implement directions issued by the Supreme Court committee on road safety in a timely manner.
The directions include the implementation of measures to manage traffic at sensitive zones such as schools, colleges, religious places and hospitals, besides the installation of signs on roads.
According to the order issued by the PWD Secretary on Wednesday, an audit of the implementation of directions issued to the states by the Supreme Court committee on road safety was conducted between July and November last year, while the report was submitted on December 27.
An audit completion meeting in this regard was held under the aegis of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on March 14, during which the report was presented, it added.
In the audit report, the engineering deficiencies on the part of the PWD were identified as no protocol was maintained for the identification, rectification, and monitoring of blackspots.
The report also found that existing road signs did not have size, shape and colour according to the IRC norms. Additionally, out of the 84 sensitive zones audited on PWD roads, around 46 per cent of the sensitive zones had no “traffic calming measures”.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: 'Delhi CM Kejriwal key conspirator in liquor scam', ED tells court; seeks 10-day custody
Kejriwal was arrested by the federal probe agency on Thursda...
Arvind Kejriwal arrest LIVE updates: Delhi, Punjab ministers detained during AAP protest; CM Bhagwant Mann reaches Kejriwal's residence to meet his family
Following Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday evening, AAP had giv...
3 Independent MLAs supporting BJP resign from Himachal Pradesh Assembly, pave way for byelections
Six disqualified Congress MLAs could join BJP shortly
Supreme Court refuses bail to BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
Kavitha has moved the top court challenging her arrest by th...
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal withdraws plea against arrest from Supreme Court
Kejriwal had moved Supreme Court late on Thursday after ED a...