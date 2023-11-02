In 2022, Delhi witnessed most deaths among cities with over million people

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 1

According to a recent report published by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, the national capital reported the highest number of road accident deaths among cities with a population of over a million people last year.

Delhi recorded 5,652 accidents in 2022, up from 4,720 in 2021, showing an increase of 19 per cent. As many as 1,461 people were killed in road accidents last year while 5,201 were injured. Delhi was followed by Indore (4,680) and Jabalpur (4,046).

In 2018, the national capital witnessed 6,515 accidents, while in 2019, it declined to 5,610. The year 2020 saw a decline with 4,178 accidents, however, it began increasing in 2021 with 4,720 accidents and 5,652 in 2022.

The report said ten cities — Delhi, Indore, Jabalpur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Bhopal, Mallapuram, Jaipur, Hyderabad and Kochi — accounted for 46.37 per cent of the total road accidents of 50 cities with million plus popoulation.

Dhanbad (179), Jamshedpur (167) and Amritsar (117) recorded the least number of accidents.

As compared to 2021, the numbers of road accidents and fatalities in 2022 increased in all cities with million plus population except for Chennai, Dhanbad, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Patna and Vizag, the report stated.

The report stated that overspeeding was the main traffic violation associated with accidents, accident-related deaths and injuries in the 50 cities. “Overspeeding in the 50 million plus cities accounted for 67.6 per cent of the road accidents, 65.5 per cent of road accident deaths and 66.3 per cent of injuries,” said the report.

In Delhi, as many as 2,144 cases of accidents were caused due to overspeeding, resulting in the death of 648 people; 70 people were grievously injured and 1,659 suffered minor injuries in accidents due to overspeeding.

As many as 533 male and 76 female pedestrians were killed in Delhi, 510 male and 41 female two-wheeler riders were killed and as many as 48 male and two female four-wheeler drivers died in the national capital.

