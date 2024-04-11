INDIA VOTES 2024 - Poll issues: Water shortage emerges top concern for Delhi electorate

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, April 10

With Lok Sabha elections nearing, water scarcity has emerged as a critical concern in the Capital. Residents are grappling with dwindling water resources and an erratic supply, prompting concerns over basic needs and sanitation.

As political parties gear up for campaigning, addressing this pressing issue becomes imperative to garner public support. According to a report prepared by the Central Ground Water Board (CGWB), Delhi ranks as the third most exploited state in India after Punjab and Rajasthan, when it comes to depleting groundwater levels. Presently, the city relies on sources from the Ganga basin, Yamuna sub-basin, Indus basin and internal aquifers for raw water supply, all of which are under pressure due to the increasing population.

Every summer, as the temperature rises, the demand for water escalates, further burdening already strained water sources. With a population of approximately 34 million, Delhi’s water supply falls short of meeting the demand. The per capita availability of water in the state has been witnessing a significant decline, exacerbated by the monopolisation of available water by the water tank mafia, leading to prolonged suffering, particularly during the scorching summer months.

Currently, the available water supply for drinking needs is 409.15 crore litre per day. Despite maximum production from all sources and a network coverage of 93 per cent, residents continue to face challenges accessing clean and adequate water.

The issue of water scarcity has already taken the centre stage before polls. Ruling AAP and BJP, which holds all seven MP seats in Delhi, find themselves at the forefront of this crucial issue.

The BJP has been pressuring AAP over supply of potable water in Delhi. The persistent issue of water scarcity and poor water quality has left Delhi residents grappling with unaddressed complaints.

Mukesh, a resident of Mahipal Pur, said: “We get water only for a couple of minutes in a week, and that too turns out to be sewage water. Despite our complaints, no action is taken.”

Vaibhav, a resident of Regar Pura, said: “We have been receiving dirty water since November 2023. I have filed around 50 complaints, but no permanent solution has been implemented.”

In election season, AAP, Congress, and BJP are vying for public support, each promising to address the various crisis in Delhi. While the Congress party has released its national manifesto, none of the parties have come up with city-specific promises so far. The Congress is yet to announce its candidates for the three constituencies it is contesting as part of INDIA bloc.

Although the manifestos are still awaited, the BJP has been vocal about its priorities, including cleaning the Yamuna, one of the main water sources for the Capital. East Delhi candidate Harsh Malhotra has emphasised cleaning of the Yamuna in his 100-day roadmap. BJP leaders have also criticised the Delhi Jal Board for its “lack of action” in addressing water supply and sanitation issues.

The Congress has blamed the BJP-led Centre for depleting water levels. Delhi Congress spokesperson Anuj Attrey said: “The Centre has made no efforts to clean the Yamuna, despite promising to do so before elections.”

