INDIA VOTES 2024: Voter turnout in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad plunges lower than 2019

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, April 26

Uttar Pradesh’s Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad on Friday saw a lower voter turnout in comparison to the previous two general elections.

The constituencies that went to polls in the second phase are Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh and Mathura. Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad recorded a voter turnout of 52.46 per cent and 49.16 per cent respectively till 8 pm.

In Gautam Buddha Nagar, sitting MP Mahesh Sharma from the BJP, who also owns the Kailash Group of Hospitals based in Noida, has held the seat since 2014. Sharma is fighting for a third term this year.

The constituency witnessed a three-way contest between the BJP, INDIA bloc and Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP). Dr Mahendra Nagar contested for the seat from SP and Rajendra Solanki from the BSP.

In 2019, the constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 60.47 per cent and in 2014, it was 60.38 per cent.

Heatwave and long weekend are said to be the major reasons behind the low voter turnout in the urban areas, said a resident of Sector 25.

The constituency witnessed mere 14 to 15 per cent voting till 11 am. In Gautam Buddh Nagar, the voter turnout in Dadri, Jewar, Khurja and Sikandrabad were recorded at 52.80, 55.04, 57.02 and 58.61 per cent respectively. Noida, which has more urban voters, recorded the lowest turnout at 46.48 per cent.

Tipyendra Awana, a voter from Noida, said, “Modi factor has helped Sharma taste the victory both the times. The BJP has done well nationally and in the state in the last 10 years.” Priyansh, a young voter, said there is a need for change. “Unemployment is the major issue that needs to be addressed.”

The voter turnout in Sahibabad was recorded at 42.57 per cent and Ghaziabad 46.34 per cent. Dholana, Loni and Muradnagar recorded a turnout of 57.47, 54.09 and 53.80 per cent respectively.

