 It’s official: Delhi Act gives L-G the right to control NCT administrative services : The Tribune India

  • Delhi
  • It’s official: Delhi Act gives L-G the right to control NCT administrative services

It’s official: Delhi Act gives L-G the right to control NCT administrative services

National Capital Civil Service Authority will decide transfers, postings

It’s official: Delhi Act gives L-G the right to control NCT administrative services

Delhi CM Kejriwal and L-G VK Saxena have been at loggerheads.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 12

President Droupadi Murmu today gave her assent to the Government of NCT Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2023, the Bill which would replace the contentious Delhi Services Ordinance on the control of administrative services in Delhi, which has drawn stiff resistance from several Opposition parties during the monsoon session.

According to officials, the law would be deemed to have been in effect since May 19, the day the Ordinance was promulgated.

The Rajya Sabha passed the Bill on August 7, with 131 votes in its favour and 102 votes against it. Earlier, the Lok Sabha had passed the Bill through a voice vote on August 3. The Delhi Government and the L-G have been at loggerheads over the control of bureaucracy in the national capital and have fought several rounds of litigation in the Supreme Court.

The new law has overturned the Supreme Court ruling that the Delhi Government has control over administrative services except for public order, police and land. But the court had declared in its judgment that the Parliament would have powers to legislate on matters mentioned in the concurrent and state lists with regard to the NCT of Delhi.

Now, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs will frame rules under the law and issue a notification to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority to take decisions with respect to the transfer, postings and control of civil servants.

The Authority will be headed by the Delhi Chief Minister and will comprise the Delhi NCT’s Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary. It can make recommendations to the L-G regarding transfers and postings of all Group A and DANICS officers serving in the Delhi Government, barring officers handling matters related to public order, land and police.

The Authority can also make recommendations to the L-G regarding Vigilance and non-Vigilance matters for the purpose of initiation of disciplinary proceedings and grant of prosecution sanction in relation to the above officers.

However, according to the law, the L-G will be the final authority. In case of any difference of opinion, the L-G’s decision will prevail.

In relation to the bodies created under Delhi Legislative Assembly Rules, the Authority shall recommend a panel for constitution or appointment or nomination by the L-G.

The Delhi Government had challenged the Ordinance in the Supreme Court and on July 20, the apex court refused to stay it and referred the matter to a Constitution Bench.

#Droupadi Murmu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Monsoon over north India falters in August, with states receiving rain significantly below normal

3
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

4
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

7
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

8
Himachal

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

9
Nation

New Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Bill proposes to do away with IPC provisions on unnatural sex, adultery

10
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...

BSF shoots Pakistani intruder near border in Pathankot sector

BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot

The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated