Lady Shri Ram, Hansraj, Ramjas and other Delhi colleges receive bomb threat e-mails

PTI

New Delhi, May 23

Over a dozen colleges including Delhi University's prestigious Lady Shri Ram College, Hansraj College and Ramjas College received bomb threat e-mails on Thursday, officials said, a day after a similar threat sent alarm bells ringing in the North Block.

A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said they first received a call at 4.38 pm about the bomb threat at the LSR College and two fire tenders were pressed into service. Later, other colleges also made the call to authorities.

The local police, a bomb disposal squad, a bomb detection team arrived at the LSR College along with a dog squad and conducted searches but nothing suspicious was found yet, the official said.

LSR Principal Suman Sharma told PTI the entire campus had been sanitised.

"We received the bomb threat e-mail in the afternoon today. Immediately, the police were informed and they sent a bomb (disposal) squad. The search operation went on for two to three hours and the entire campus has been sanitised," Sharma said.

According to a police officer, along with LSR over a dozen of other colleges in Delhi received a similar kind of threat as the sender marked them in CC of the e-mail.

These colleges include -- Hansraj College, Gargi College, Ramjas College, Zakir Husain College, Indraprastha College for Women, Lady Irwin College, Kirori Mal College, Bhaskaracharya College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Sri Venkateswara College and PGDAV College.

Apart from DU colleges, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), among other state universities also received the threat.

The officer said all college campuses are being searched nut nothing suspicious has been recovered from any of them.

Lady Shri Ram was the first college to make the PCR call and informed the fire department about the email. Later, other colleges also informed the local police, the officer said.