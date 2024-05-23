Lady Shri Ram, Hansraj, Ramjas and other Delhi colleges receive bomb threat e-mails

New Delhi, May 23
Over a dozen colleges including Delhi University's prestigious Lady Shri Ram College, Hansraj College and Ramjas College received bomb threat e-mails on Thursday, officials said, a day after a similar threat sent alarm bells ringing in the North Block.
A Delhi Fire Service (DFS) official said they first received a call at 4.38 pm about the bomb threat at the LSR College and two fire tenders were pressed into service. Later, other colleges also made the call to authorities.
The local police, a bomb disposal squad, a bomb detection team arrived at the LSR College along with a dog squad and conducted searches but nothing suspicious was found yet, the official said.
LSR Principal Suman Sharma told PTI the entire campus had been sanitised.
"We received the bomb threat e-mail in the afternoon today. Immediately, the police were informed and they sent a bomb (disposal) squad. The search operation went on for two to three hours and the entire campus has been sanitised," Sharma said.
According to a police officer, along with LSR over a dozen of other colleges in Delhi received a similar kind of threat as the sender marked them in CC of the e-mail.
These colleges include -- Hansraj College, Gargi College, Ramjas College, Zakir Husain College, Indraprastha College for Women, Lady Irwin College, Kirori Mal College, Bhaskaracharya College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Sri Venkateswara College and PGDAV College.
Apart from DU colleges, Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University, School of Planning and Architecture (SPA), among other state universities also received the threat.
The officer said all college campuses are being searched nut nothing suspicious has been recovered from any of them.
Lady Shri Ram was the first college to make the PCR call and informed the fire department about the email. Later, other colleges also informed the local police, the officer said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'They neither have leader nor intent', PM Modi targets INDIA bloc at poll rally in Punjab's Patiala
Targets Bhagwant Mann, says he is 'kagzi CM' who is always b...
MEA processing Karnataka government’s request to cancel Prajwal Revanna’s diplomatic passport
Official sources say the MEA has begun the process to revoke...
Supreme Court stays Himachal Pradesh High Court order to refund water cess levied on hydropower companies in state
The order comes as big relief to Himachal Government which i...
Police question grandfather of minor accused in Pune Porsche car crash case
The boy's grandfather is summoned by the police in connectio...
Mercury soars to 48.8 degrees Celsius in Rajasthan, 5 die of suspected heat stroke
The mercury soars to 48.8 degrees Celsius in Barmer, the hig...