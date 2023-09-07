Passenger held with pistol at IGI Airport

New Delhi, September 6
The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) today arrested a passenger from Indira Gandhi International Airport for carrying a pistol in his bag.
The passenger, Paramananda Das, holding an Indian passport, was travelling along with his wife and child, and was bound for Singapore by Indigo flight.
During X-ray screening of his baggage, a country-made pistol and two empty magazines were found. The man was handed over to the Delhi Police for further action in the matter, the CISF said.
