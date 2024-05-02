Police seek time to probe Inderlok namaz incident

Tribune News Service

Samad Hoque

New Delhi, May 1

The Delhi Police on Wednesday submitted to a Delhi court that it needs further time to investigate the CCTV footages in the Inderlok namaz incident.

A Delhi police officer had allegedly kicked and assaulted several persons who were offering namaz in front of a mosque in Inderlok last month. Residents had protested against the incident and demanded action against the officer.

The Tis Hazari court had sought a report from the Delhi Police on the incident. However, the Delhi Police, in a one-page report, submitted that CCTV cameras installed at the Inderlok Police Post were not functioning.

The police submitted to the court, “According to a report by the Sarai Rohilla ACP, CCTV cameras were not functioning on the date of the incident. A technician visited and inspected the CCTV cameras and informed that the recordings were only available for four days from January 16 to January 19.”

The police further said no prior information was given about the non-functional CCTV cameras and the Sarai Rohilla ACP had been directed to file a fresh report. However, the petitioners have alleged that the police have tampered with the evidence. It is shocking to know that the CCTV cameras are not working at a Police Post, they remarked.

