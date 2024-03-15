Refugees protest near CM’s home, seek apology for ‘anti-CAA’ remarks

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 14

Hindu and Sikh refugees residing in various parts of the Capital staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Civil Lines residence on Thursday, demanding an apology from him over his statements against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

CM doesn’t understand our pain The Narendra Modi government is giving us citizenship while Kejriwal is asking who will give us jobs and houses. He does not understand our pain.— Panjuram, A protester Why so much respect for Pakistanis Pakistanis are allowed to protest outside my house with full police protection and respect, and farmers of this country are not even allowed to come to Delhi?— Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister

The protesters gathered near the Chandgiram Akhara and attempted to march towards Kejriwal’s bungalow but were intercepted by police personnel.

Expressing their grievances, Panjuram, one of the protesters, said, “The Narendra Modi government is giving us citizenship while Kejriwal is asking who will give us jobs and houses. He does not understand our pain.”

The demonstrators urged Kejriwal to retract his statements against the CAA and refugees and to issue an apology for his remarks.

Responding to the protest, Kejriwal took to X, questioning the disparity in treatment between protesters near his residence and farmers attempting to enter the Capital. He remarked in Hindi, “Pakistanis are allowed to protest outside my house with full police protection and respect, and farmers of this country are not even allowed to come to Delhi? Tear gas shells, sticks, rods and bullets on Indian farmers? And so much respect for Pakistanis?”

Participating in the protest were Hindu and Sikh refugees from areas such as Rohini, Adarsh Nagar, near Signature Bridge and Majnu ka Tilla.

Earlier, at a press conference on Wednesday, Kejriwal had accused the BJP of attempting to settle poor people from minority communities in Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh in the country through the CAA to create a vote bank for itself. He alleged that the influx of individuals from Pakistan and Bangladesh would impact locals’ access to jobs and housing.

The Central Government released rules for the CAA on Monday, following Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s announcement of its implementation before the Lok Sabha elections.

