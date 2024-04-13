Sisodia’s bail plea: Notice to ED, CBI

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday issued a notice to the ED and the CBI on AAP leader Manish Sisodia’s plea seeking interim bail in excise cases for campaigning in the General Election. The special judge for the CBI and ED, Kaveri Baweja, directed the Central probe agencies to file their replies by April 20, when the court is likely to take up the application for hearing. PTI

marathon to be held on April 14

New Delhi: The World Punjabi Organisation and Sun Foundation will organise ‘Baisakhi SuperSikh 5K Run’ here on Sunday. The marathon will be flagged off from F-block parking at the Inner Circle of Connaught Place. It is being organised to mark the occasion of Baisakhi. The theme of the marathon is ‘Say No To Drugs and Fit India’. Fauja Singh, (113), will lead the marathon, while Iqbal Singh Lalpura, Chairman, National Commission for Minorities, will be the chief guest. Former MP Tarlochan Singh will be the guest of honour. Last year, over 2,000 participants took part in the marathon. TNS

IP varsity begins int’l admissions

New Delhi: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University (IP University) has initiated the admission process for international students for the academic session 2024-25. V-C Mahesh Verma unveiled the admission brochure at a ceremony held on the Dwarka campus. Application forms are available on the university website. On the occasion, High Commissioner of Republic of Gambia Mustapha Jawara was also present.

