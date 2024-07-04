Student outfits rally against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, July 3
A large-scale protest erupted at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday as student outfits from the INDIA bloc rallied against the alleged irregularities in competitive exams conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The protest, organised by the Left-backed All India Students’ Association (AISA), Student Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha and the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), saw students voicing their demands for the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the decentralisation of entrance tests.
In a parallel demonstration, members of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) protested nearby, with several workers shaving their heads in a dramatic display of dissent and raising “anti-Modi” slogans. “We will not let Pradhan rest quiet even for a moment. A man who has sacrificed the future of 40 lakh students must leave the Education Ministry,” declared Neha, AISA Delhi state secretary.
The students’ original plan to march to Parliament was thwarted by heavy police deployment and barricading. Despite this, the protesters remained steadfast in their demands, which included a judicial probe into exam paper leaks and the complete overhaul of the NTA.
JNUSU president Dhananjay, representing the affected students, said, “We demand an immediate judicial probe into the paper leaks and an end to the trend of centralisation of exams.” Prasenjeet, AISA general secretary, criticised the continued operations of the NTA amidst corruption allegations, saying, “The NTA is already under inquiry. How can they announce the schedule of other exams? This corruption will only stop when NTA is gone!”
The protest saw participation from various prominent student leaders. Together, they condemned the harsh police actions taken against students during the ongoing indefinite sit-in, now in its eighth day, and decried the filing of FIRs against multiple protesters. “The brutal detention by Delhi Police is unacceptable. We will not be silenced,” said Neha.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players
Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating thei...
Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi
The team received a grand welcome upon their arrival
Never valued Constitution: PM Narendra Modi slams Congress for 2nd day
Breaks silence on Manipur, says has history of ethnic clashe...
Bhole Baba, 'on the run', blames 'anti-social' elements for Hathras stampede
I/we express our deep condolence to the families of the dece...
UK to go to polls; future of PM Rishi Sunak hangs in balance
The 2019 General Election resulted in a Conservative victory...