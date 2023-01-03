Delhi woman was not alone on scooty, another girl accompanying her fled following incident, say police

New Delhi, January 3

In a major development in the Kanjhawala road accident case, Delhi Police while tracing the route through which Anjali (20) was dragged by the killer car driver, found that she was not alone on the scooty when the incident happened. Another girl was also present with her.

"When we traced the route of the deceased, it was found that she wasn't alone on her scooty. A girl was with her at the time of the accident. She suffered injuries and fled from the spot but the deceased's legs got stuck in the car, after which she was dragged," said Delhi Police.

According to the police, the investigation using route mapping, CCTV footage and talking with locals revealed that there was another woman on the scooty with Anjali when the accident took place.

According to the police, the other woman who suffered minor injuries left the spot for home. The girl has been traced by police and her statement would be recorded on Tuesday, the police said.

While the other woman suffered minor injuries, Anjali's leg got stuck in the axle of the car, following which the accused driver dragged her along for 13 kilometres.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered a detailed inquiry by IPS officer Shalini Singh.