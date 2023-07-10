Tribunal dismisses appeal against ICC findings in Pachauri case

PTI

New Delhi, July 9

A Delhi tribunal has dismissed an appeal filed against the findings of TERI’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) confirming the allegations of sexual harassment levelled by one of its female employees against its former chief RK Pachauri.

The tribunal also observed that a man should know the difference amongst explicit consensus by woman and her explicit “no” or her implied consent. Industrial Tribunal Presiding Officer Ajay Goel made the observations while dismissing the appeal filed by Pachauri’s legal representatives, who had alleged that the ICC findings were abuse of principles of natural justice, claiming that the inquiry was conducted in predetermined and haste manner.

The tribunal noted the emails and messages between Pachauri, who passed away in 2020, and the complainant, which was relied upon by the ICC. It said the conversation showed her physical and mental exploitation by the former TERI (The Energy & Resource Institute) chief, and despite expressing her discomfort and disinterest, he continued to send her messages. It is clear the appellant was misusing his designation and his behaviour was causing harassment to the complainant, the tribunal observed in its order passed on July 3.