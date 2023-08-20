‘We20 meeting’ hindered, says Congress; nod not taken: Police

New Delhi, August 19

A row erupted here after the police objected on Saturday to a conclave at a CPM-owned building, where activists and opposition leaders had gathered to critically evaluate the government’s narrative on G20, claiming the organisers did not inform or take permission for the event held in a “sensitive” zone.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh claimed that people were stopped from attending the ‘We20 meeting’ held at the Harkishan Singh Surjeet Bhawan on Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg in a high-security area and questioned the police action against a “peaceful” meeting.

The CPM contended that no police permission was required for such meetings or seminars in private buildings and said the “Modi government must stop interfering through the Delhi Police”.

The organisers could not produce any valid permission, a senior police officer said, adding that they had not intimated the police about the programme and the gathering. DDU Marg is a sensitive zone and in view of the upcoming G-20 event, no gathering without any prior permission or intimation can be allowed, hence the organisers were advised to remove tents and asked not to continue the programme without a valid permission, the officer said.

The CPM alleged the action of the Delhi Police was uncalled for and an attempt to suppress dissenting opinions being voiced. “The Surjeet Bhawan is owned by the CPM where it conducts various activities, including party education and seminars. Various civil society organisations, under the banner of We20, were conducting a meeting on the issues raised by the forthcoming G20 summit,” the party said in a statement.

In a post on X, Ramesh said the meeting was perfectly peaceful with no street protest and while he managed to enter the venue at 10.30 am, it was difficult to get out. “It is extraordinary that Delhi Police is stopping people from attending the We20 meeting organised by activists representing ‘We, The People’, inside a building that belongs to the CPM,” Ramesh said.

The organisers of the event, in a statement, alleged that “in an unbelievable step, Delhi Police barricaded the gates to Surjeet Bhawan not letting anyone in around 11 am.”

As multiple sessions were underway, a large battalion of Delhi Police swept into the venue demanding the seminar be shut down, the organisers alleged. — PTI

