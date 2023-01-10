Withdraw slum demolition order, PWD told

New Delhi, January 9
The Delhi Government on Monday directed its Public Works Department to immediately withdraw an order to demolish slums located near Dhaula Kuan, saying it was "inhuman" to do so at the peak of winter and without making alternative arrangements for the residents.
The PWD had on December 29 issued a notice asking slum dwellers in Dhaula Kuan area to vacate the land within 15 days.
