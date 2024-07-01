Wrong lane driving violations in national capital up 252%

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 30

The Delhi Traffic Police on Sunday said there has been a significant increase of 252 per cent in the number of prosecutions for lane discipline violations this year.

The police booked more than 2,500 violators for driving in the incorrect lane till June 15 this year.

The maximum number of challans reported was 572 at the IGI Airport circle.

According to Delhi Traffic Police officials, “In 2024, we booked 2,577 violators for driving in the incorrect lane, a significant increase from the 732 challans issued in 2023. This represents an almost 252 per cent rise in prosecutions over the previous year.”

Additionally, the Delhi Traffic Police conducted a comprehensive analysis of the top 10 traffic circles with the highest number of challans issued in 2024.

“The rise in prosecution rates underscores our dedication to enforcing traffic rules and promoting safe driving practices,” said a Delhi Traffic Police official.

Moreover, the Delhi Traffic Police is partnering with various stakeholders, including civic authorities and educational institutions, to raise awareness about the importance of adhering to traffic rules and regulations. Public outreach programmes, awareness campaigns and educational initiatives are being conducted to instil a sense of responsibility and civic duty among all road users.

The Delhi Traffic Police urged citizens to prioritise safety and compliance with traffic laws while commuting on the city’s roads. “It is crucial for everyone to respect traffic regulations, follow designated traffic flow directions, and contribute to creating a safer and more orderly environment for all,” said a senior official.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.