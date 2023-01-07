Australian woman murder case: Accused Rajvinder Singh moves plea to give his consent for extradition to Australia

ANI

New Delhi, January 7

An application has been moved in Delhi's Patiala House Court on behalf of fugitive criminal Rajvinder Singh to give his consent to extradite him to Australia. He is accused of murdering an Australian woman in Queensland, Australia, in 2018.

Earlier, he said he wish to go to Australia to contest the case there.

On the way to the courtroom, Rajvinder told the reporters, "I did not kill the woman. I want this case to be investigated by the Australian police." Asked about why he fled from Australia, Rajvinder Singh said he would explain everything before the court.

Link Metropolitan Magistrate Swati Sharma listed the application moved on behalf of Rajvinder Singh for consideration on January 10.

Legal Aid Counsel (LAC) Love Deep Gaur moved the application on behalf of Rajvinder Singh.

Singh was produced before the Link judge as the concerned judge was not available on Saturday.

Earlier on Saturday, the Link judge said the statement will be recorded by the concerned judge only.

Special public prosecutor Ajay Digpaul submitted that it was not a normal case and there was an urgency. He already expressed his desire to go to Australia on the last date. Today his statement was to be recorded only. A reward of Rs 5.5 crore was declared for his arrest.

Thereafter, the judge said she would take instructions from the chief metropolitan magistrate.

On the last date of the hearing on December 24, Rajvinder Singh before the Court expressed his "desire to go to Australia and contest the case there." Rajvinder Singh is facing an extradition inquiry in India. He was arrested on November 25, 2022.

He was arrested and produced before Patiala House Court by the Delhi Police special cell on November 25. The Court remanded Rajvinder Singh to judicial custody.

Earlier a non-bailable warrant was issued for the arrest of Rajvinder Singh by the court.

According to sources, Rajvinder was in Australia for 10 years and was working as a male nurse. The woman who was allegedly killed by him was unknown to him. He holds a B.Sc degree. He also got Australian citizenship and was married to a woman who is also an Australian citizen.

Delhi Police special cell arrested Rajvinder, an accused of killing an Australian woman in Queensland in 2018. The Queensland police declared a reward of 1 million Australian dollars, the largest ever offered by the department for giving information about the accused.

On November 4, 2022, vide Twitter, the Australian High Commission informed the declaration of the reward of 1 million Australian dollars on the arrest of one Rajvinder Singh, an Indian-origin Australian citizen, who had committed the gruesome murder of an Australian woman on October 21, 2018 in Queensland, Australia and had been absconding ever since. INTERPOL had issued Red Corner Notice (RCN) regarding the said accused.

The CBI/INTERPOL, New Delhi had got issued a non-bailable warrant, under The Extradition Act, against his name from the Patiala House Court on November 21, 2022.

On November 25, based on inputs shared by CBI/INTERPOL and Australian counterparts, the accused was apprehended near GT Karnal Road and arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.