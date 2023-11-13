 Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout : The Tribune India

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

The video shows suspects leaving a black BMW, ran toward Uppal's white SUV, fired a weapon and fled from the spot

Video grabs.



ANI

Ottawa, November 13

Canada police have released a video and images of suspects linked to shooting deaths of an Indian-origin Sikh "gang member" Harpreet Singh Uppal and his 11-year-old son in southeast Edmonton, Canada-based CTV News reported.

Terming the killings as "sick and twisted", police have identified Uppal as a "high-level gang member" involved in drug trade and believe that his son was "intentionally" murdered.

According to the Vancouver Sun, Uppal has been identified as an affiliate of the Brothers Keeper gang.

This latest murder comes amid a diplomatic row betwen India and Canada over Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Nijjar's killing. On June 19 this year, Nijjar was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside a gurdwara in Surrey.

The Edmonton Police on Sunday (local time) released surveillance footage and a photograph of a vehicle and two suspects and expressed hope that it could help bring in new information in connection with shooting on November 9 at 12 noon.

In a press release on Sunday, Staff Sgt Rob Bilawey with the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Homicide Section, said, "We are hopeful that releasing this photo and video clip will help someone recall seeing the vehicle and/or suspects before or after the shooting," according to CTV News Edmonton report.

The statement further said, "Sometimes a seemingly insignificant detail can be immensely helpful to our investigation, and we encourage anyone with information they believe may be related to this shooting to call us." Two people in the video are suspects in the killing of 41-year-old gang member Uppal and his 11-year-old son. The duo were shot at a shopping complex on 50 Street and Ellerslie Road in the middle of the day on Thursday (local time).

The video showed suspects leaving a black BMW SUV. According to police, the suspects ran toward Uppal's white SUV, fired a weapon and fled from the spot. Uppal and his son were shot and died shortly after. Police continues to investigate the shooting and autopsies will be conducted on Monday and Tuesday.

At the time of the shooting, another 11-year-old boy, not related to Uppal, was in the car. He was able to flee from the spot after the shooting and was not physically hurt, according to the statement.

In the statement, Edmonton Police Service said, "On Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at approximately 12 p.m., Southeast Branch patrol officers responded to the report of a shooting outside of a business in the area of 50 Street and Ellerslie Road." "Upon arrival, responding officers located 41-year-old Harpreet Singh Uppal and his 11-year-old son in medical distress. EMS responded, however, both Uppal and his son succumbed to their injuries on scene. A third vehicle occupant, another 11-year-old boy not related to Uppal or his son, fled the vehicle immediately after the shooting and was not physically injured," it added.

According to the statement, police were notified of a vehicle fire in the area of 34 Street and Township Road 510 (north of Beaumont) after some time. In the statement, police further said, "At this time, police continue to investigate if the suspect vehicle and burned vehicle, a 2012 black BMW X6, are the same. No one was located inside the vehicle and no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire." It is not the first time Uppal has been targeted, according to CTV News Edmonton report. Earlier in 2021, Uppal was injured in another shooting at an Edmonton restaurant, which police said was a targeted attack.

According to the Vancouver Sun, "three gangland killings in Edmonton and Toronto last week are linked to a continuing B.C. gang war, showing its deadly tentacles are spreading."Last Wednesday, gangster Parmvir Chahil of the United Nations group was shot to death in Toronto, the Canadian publication reported on Sunday.

The Brothers Keepers, the United Nations and the Red Scorpion-Kang group are among the gangs that have turned public spaces in Canada into battlegrounds, Vancouver Sun reported.

#Canada #Sikhs

No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

