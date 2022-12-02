Who is gangster Goldy Brar? Know all about the cop's son who went to Canada on a student visa

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, December 2

Almost six months after the killing of popular Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala in May, Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar--the brain behind the brutal murder--is learnt to have been detained in California by the US authorities.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann has confirmed the detention of Goldy Brar in the US. He confirmed it while speaking to the media in Gujarat on Friday.

A deserted look of gangster Goldy Brar's residence in Muktsar town on Friday. His parents, grandmother lives here. The neighbours say they have not seen them for the past three-four days.

Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and had claimed the responsibility for the murder a few hours after the crime on May 29.

A red corner notice, which allows the arrest and detention of a fugitive abroad, has been issued against Brar.

Brar is a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib in Punjab, had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017.

Brar was also a key conspirator in the Dera Sacha Sauda follower murder incident which took place last month.

His father Shamsher Singh was an ASI, who was given compulsory retirement after his alleged involvement in a murder case last year

Goldy was once addressed as ‘doctor’

Gangsters name their aides as per the responsibility assigned to them and they keep changing them

The killing took place in less than 24 hours after Sidhu’s security was curtailed by the government. Moosewala, 28, with a huge fan base running into millions, was shot dead near his village in Mansa district.

Moosewala was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

What was the bone of contention?

One Vikramjit Singh Middukhera, 33, a Youth Akali Dal leader popularly known as Vicky Middukhera was shot dead on August 7, 2021. There were allegations that Moosewala had directed his manager Shagunpreet Singh to execute the killing. It was alleged that Singh hired the members of Kaushal gang to execute the killing of Middukhera.

Singh in April this year fled to abroad after his name cropped up during the course of investigation.

Anil Kumar a.k.a. Latth, Sajjan Singh a.k.a. Bholu and Ajay Kumar a.k.a. Sunny, members of Kaushal-Bambhia-Lucky Padial gang were held by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police. They were later handed over to the Punjab Police.

They had told the police that Bhuppi Rana and Amit Dagar were involved in giving direction for the murder of Middukhera.

Moosewala had been on the radar of Brar and Bishnoi gang since then.

