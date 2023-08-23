 Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential hopeful? : The Tribune India

  • Diaspora
  • Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential hopeful?

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential hopeful?

A Hindu raised in the American Midwest, Ramaswamy, 38, was born in Ohio to immigrant parents from southern India

Who is Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential hopeful?

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. Reuters



Reuters

August 23

Vivek Ramaswamy, a multimillionaire former biotech executive, has a chance to build on the attention he has been getting in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination at Wednesday night's debate.

Here are some facts about Ramaswamy's life and career: A Hindu raised in the American Midwest, Ramaswamy, 38, was born in Ohio to immigrant parents from southern India. He was raised in the Hindu faith of his parents, but went to a Catholic high school. He earned a biology degree at Harvard University before moving on to Yale Law School.

Ramaswamy worked as a hedge fund investor and says he had already made several million dollars before graduating from Yale. In 2014 he founded his own biotech company, Roivant Sciences, which bought patents from larger companies for drugs that had not yet been fully developed and marketed. He resigned as CEO in 2021. In 2023 the business magazine Forbes estimated Ramaswamy's wealth at $630 million.

A former libertarian rapper with a patchy voting record, Ramaswamy says he was a libertarian during college. While at Harvard, he would perform libertarian-themed rap songs under the stage name "Da Vek". He has reprised some of his rap skills on the campaign trail this year. His performance of Eminem's 'Lose Yourself' at the Iowa State Fair this month went viral on social media.

Ramaswamy says he voted for a libertarian in the 2004 presidential election, but did not vote in 2008, 2012 or 2016.

He has contributed to both Republican and Democratic candidates.

He says he voted for former Republican President Donald Trump in 2020.

In recent years, Ramaswamy has become a fierce conservative. In his 2021 bestseller 'Woke, Inc.', Ramaswamy decries decisions by some big companies to base business strategy around social justice and climate change concerns, and lambastes "wokeism" as an insidious influence on hard work, capitalism, religious faith and patriotism. The book raised Ramaswamy's profile among conservatives, and he began his rapid ascension as a right-wing star.

Republican presidential campaign

Ramaswamy declared his campaign for president in February, at a time when his bid looked like a long shot. Ramaswamy still languishes in the single digits in most polls but has been gaining on many of his rivals, most notably Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who is now fighting to retain his second-place status.

Ramaswamy has been a fierce defender of Trump while seeking to appeal to Christian evangelicals, an important part of the Republican primary electorate. Although a Hindu, Ramaswamy has been telling voters that the US is based on "Christian values" and "Judeo-Christian values" and has described himself as an American nationalist.

His policy positions are mostly deeply conservative. He opposes affirmative action and supports state-level bans on abortion after six weeks, with exceptions for rape, incest and if the mother's life is in danger. He wants to greatly expand the powers of the presidency and dismantle much of the federal government, including the FBI, the Department of Education and the tax-collecting Internal Revenue Service.

He opposes NATO membership for Ukraine and has said Kiev should make concessions to Russia to end the war, including allowing it to retain parts of Ukraine it already occupies.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

2
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

3
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of ‘flat’ landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

4
Chandigarh

Traffic halts on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

5
Nation

IndiGo plane from Varanasi makes emergency landing at Delhi airport

6
Nation

Punjab youth's Italian dream & homecoming that'll never be

7
Punjab

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

8
Nation

India on cusp of scripting history as Chandrayaan-3 is to land on moon on Wednesday evening

9
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

10
Ludhiana

Teacher dies as roof of Ludhiana school collapses

Don't Miss

View All
Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of ‘flat’ landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Singapore National University appoints British Professor Jasjit Singh to raise appreciation of Sikh way of life internationally
Diaspora

Singapore National University appoints British professor Jasjit Singh to internationally raise appreciation of Sikh way of life

Punjab on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases
Punjab

Punjab put on high alert as inflow into Bhakra and Pong dams increases

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday
Punjab

Following heavy rain, Punjab closes schools till Saturday

‘Red' rain alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days: Zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night
Himachal

Red alert in Himachal Pradesh for 2 days; zero visibility, heavy downpour, lightning as Shimla witnesses another terrifying night

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?
World

Explainer: Why are space agencies racing to the moon's south pole?

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hrs
Punjab

Joint effort: 300-ft breach plugged in 72 hours in Gurdaspur

Top News

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of ‘flat’ landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

Image captured by Landing Imager Camera shows portion of la...

India on moon: Here’s what happens next after Vikram lander makes historic touchdown

India on moon: Here’s what happens next after Vikram lander makes historic touchdown

Chandrayaan-3’s Lander Module comprises lander (Vikram) and ...

We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

We have witnessed new flight of new India: PM Modi on successful landing of Chandrayaan-3

Says this sounds the bugle for a developed India

Chak de India: Bhagwant Mann, Khattar, Sukhu react after Chandrayaan's moon landing

Chak de India: Bhagwant Mann, Khattar, Sukhu react after Chandrayaan's moon landing

Politicians took to Twitter as Chandrayaan-3 made to the moo...

Chandrayaan-3 success: Work of a generation of ISRO’s leadership and scientists, says its chief Somanath

Chandrayaan-3 success: Work of a generation of ISRO's leadership and scientists, says its chief Somanath

Says this is an incremental progress and definitely a huge o...


Cities

View All

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

No let-up as 6 dengue, 16 chikungunya cases reported in Amritsar

Unions to continue protests at toll plazas till release of farmer leaders

Amritsar Police arrest two snatchers, recover stolen motorbike

SGPC staff submit demands to Harjinder Singh Dhami

Jewellery shop looted at gunpoint in Amritsar

Competition Commission directs Chandigarh Housing Board to desist from anti-competitive practices

Competition Commission directs Chandigarh Housing Board to desist from anti-competitive practices

Traffic halts on Chandigarh-Shimla highway after heavy rain

Traffic stopped on Baddi-Nalagarh highway after bridge is damaged; those travelling from Chandigarh on Siswan road asked to take alternative route

Heavy rain in region gives people anxious moments

Farmers' protest passes off peacefully in Chandigarh

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

2 workers killed, 1 injured in explosion at Noida factory

Minor sexual assault case: Court extends judicial custody of suspended Delhi govt officer Khakha by 14 days

Police move Delhi High Court against protection to NewsClick founder from arrest

Case against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over PM remark dismissed

Three-day holiday during G20 Leaders’ Summit in Delhi

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

5 days on, DCP marks probe into missing brothers’ case

Monsoon fury: 'Little' govt help, Punjab villagers pitch in to plug breaches

Civil Surgeon visits shelters at Nahl village

Kapurthala DC forms panel to assess weak points in bundhs

District Bar Association members observe ‘No Work Day’

4 teachers buried under debris as school building collapses in Punjab’s Ludhiana

Teacher dies as roof of Ludhiana school collapses

Ward watch: Potholed Transport Nagar roads invitation to mishaps

Lax landlords offer shelter sans police verification

After two-year wait, Ludhiana to get its first dog park soon

Ludhiana: Day after elderly man’s death, nine booked

Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

Patiala Range IG MS Chhina promoted as ADGP

Joint panel to check compliance with trash management rules

Legal services authority holds medical camps, 63 examined

85,054 families issued cards under health scheme in Fatehgarh Sahib

60 teachers attend workshop on ‘Inclusive Education’