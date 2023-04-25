Amritpal in the dock

A five-week-long drama came to an end with the surrender and arrest of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh. He had been on the run ever since the Punjab Police finally launched a crackdown against him and his supporters. Days after he fled, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had rapped the Punjab Government for its failure to nab Amritpal despite having a 80,000-strong police force. Even as questions are still being asked about how he managed to evade the cops for so long, the spotlight is now on his interrogation, which will be aimed at building a watertight case under the stringent National Security Act.

Amritpal faces several criminal charges, including attempt to murder, abduction and extortion. Two months ago, his loyalists had stormed Ajnala police station to secure his aide’s release, even as Amritpal had threatened Home Minister Amit Shah with a fate similar to that of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Despite such brazen disregard for the law, the Punjab Police got going only after being prodded by the Centre.

From the outset, it was apparent that Amritpal had been foisted upon Punjab, which continues to have no takers for Khalistan. Having dressed up like Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, he seems to be pursuing the agenda of anti-national forces out to foment trouble in the border state all over again. The attacks on the Indian High Commission in London and the Indian Consulate in San Francisco in the wake of the police crackdown in Punjab laid bare the nefarious role of West-based religious radicals. The challenge for Central agencies is to establish Amritpal’s links with secessionist groups and Pakistan’s ISI. There is no doubt that the people of Punjab have firm faith in the democratic system. This was amply demonstrated by the huge mandate given to the Aam Aadmi Party in last year’s Assembly elections. The state witnessed so much bloodshed in the 1980s and 1990s that it no longer has any appetite for more violence. The onus is on the state and Central governments to ensure that the famed land of farmers and soldiers is not held to ransom by Amritpal-like pseudo-preachers with a penchant for religious fancy dress.