Drug scourge

The busting of an international drug syndicate, which was being operated from Ludhiana, proves beyond doubt that the narco menace is not confined to any particular state, region or country. According to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the syndicate had links with the drug rackets unearthed in Shaheen Bagh (Delhi) and Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) last year; its operations extended to countries in India’s neighbourhood, such as Afghanistan and Pakistan. The fact that businessmen were doubling as drug smugglers and had set up factories or laboratories in the heart of Ludhiana points to laxity on the part of the district and state-level authorities; the possibility that these traders were in league with some corrupt officials is also not ruled out.

The latest drug bust has again turned the spotlight on the ‘Golden Crescent’, a region comprising Afghanistan and Pakistan that is notorious for the production and distribution of drugs that are smuggled into India through the land and sea routes; the use of drones for the nefarious purpose has increased manifold in the past year or so in the districts of Punjab bordering Pakistan. This calls for greater coordination and collaboration between Central and state agencies. Last month, Home Minister Amit Shah had exhorted states to fight the scourge jointly with the Centre, while highlighting how drugs, black money and terror financing were interlinked. He had told the Lok Sabha that India was losing generations of young people because of the drug trade in countries comprising the ‘Golden Crescent’ and the ‘Golden Triangle’. Shah had referred to these sources of drugs as ‘Death Crescent and Triangle’.

The Union Government is hopeful that its zero-tolerance policy on illicit drug trade will act as a strong deterrent. However, considering the vast and well-oiled network of narcotic producers, dealers and smugglers, it will be a huge challenge to stamp out the menace. India should make the most of its G20 presidency and also use other international platforms to denounce the nations that are indulging in narco-terrorism.