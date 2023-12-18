Polluting distilleries

THROWING caution to the wind, distilleries in the region have been releasing untreated toxic effluents into water bodies, imperilling the health of the local population and aquatic life. Though residents and environment activists have been protesting against the hazardous practice and the state pollution control boards as well as courts and the National Green Tribunal have pulled up the erring units, frequent reports of the pungent, frothy industrial discharge causing contamination raise disconcerting questions.

The latest report pertains to a Kasauli-based private distillery, which has been accused of dumping noxious waste into the Kasauli khud, a natural water source, for the second time this year. Resultantly, fearing the spread of diseases, the system to draw water for the villagers’ needs has been suspended. In January, many surrounding villages had borne the brunt of the indiscriminate waste disposal and the plant was closed for 10 days.

Repeated non-compliance with pollution norms reflects poorly on the management of the plants as well as the law enforcement authorities. Most damaging to both humans and cattle has been the alleged contamination of underground water over many years by an alcohol distillery unit in Zira town of Punjab’s Ferozepur district. It has been accused of pumping untreated discharge into underground aquifers by reverse boring. A committee looking into complaints by local residents had found toxic substances and harmful chemicals in the water samples. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had ordered the plant’s closure earlier this year. In Haryana, the Central Pollution Control Board had issued directions in 2019 for the monitoring of a Karnal distillery, whose drain was suspected of emptying untreated sewage into the Yamuna. The list goes on, but decisive action has largely remained elusive.

