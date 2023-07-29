Rain fury & roads

THERE has been a clamour for a relook at the highway construction policies in the hill states following the widespread destruction of roads and bridges during the monsoon. The decision of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to appoint an expert committee is recognition of the need to consider alternatives. Having concrete roads, which are more resistant to heavy rain and floods than those made of asphalt but costlier, is being viewed as a possible option. The National Highways Authority of India will have a dedicated section to explore the plan. The collaboration with IITs can be made more meaningful if the scientists are given a free hand to come up with solutions of their own.

One can only endorse Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s vision of having roads, bridges and tunnels of international standards at places that are prone to natural calamities. The question is of the long-term feasibility of sanctioning projects in areas that may not be conducive for such activity. Sustainability concerns cannot be overlooked. Four-laned highways running along scenic slopes make for a dream drive, but the consequences of wanton levelling of hills and axing of trees have to be thought through. For the state governments, the immediate task is to restore traffic on the highways. That should be followed by audits to find out what went wrong and what remedial measures can be initiated.

A report tabled in the Lok Sabha turns the focus on another key aspect of road construction — regular monitoring. The Standing Committee on Rural Development has termed ‘unacceptable’ the compromise on the quality of construction under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. Launched in 2000, the scheme provides all-weather roads to connect rural areas. Contracts given at low rates and misuse of the provision to sublet work have been flagged as reasons for the poor quality of roads.

