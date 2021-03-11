19-year-old TikTok star Cooper Noriega dies hours after post about dying young

Cooper Noriega was found dead at the parking lot of a Los Angeles mall



TikTok star Cooper Noreiga found dead at a parking lot in Los Angeles mall. Instagram/cooper.noriega

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 12

TikTok star Cooper Noriega, 19, was found dead in the parking lot of a mall on Thursday, just hours after sharing a video about dying young. The young TikTok-user had over 1.7 million follower on the video sharing platform. The cause of his death is not known and the case in under investigation.

According to TMZ, Cooper had shared a video of himself lying in bed with the message, “Who else b thinking they gon die young af?” He added in the caption, “or dis j me.” The web portal says that Law enforcement told its sources that the social media personality was found unconscious in a mall parking lot outside of Los Angeles on Thursday. He was discovered by a passerby who called 911.

TMZ also reported that the Internet star wasn’t in a car, his body didn't show any signs of trauma and foul play isn't currently suspected.

On Friday, his sister shared a heartfelt tribute to Cooper Nooreiga. She wrote, "hi everyone. on behalf of our family we want to thank you all for the kind words of our little coop. his passing is an absolute tragedy to our family and loved ones."

Here's the post:

From sharing funny skateboarding and fashion videos to openly talking about his battle with addiction, Cooper was candid with his followers on social media.

Take a look at one of his Instagram posts:

Even his ex-girlfriend Sabrina Quesada, shared an emotional post on Instagram where she called Cooper "the light of my life".

Here's her tribute to Cooper Noriega:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SAB (@sabquesada)

