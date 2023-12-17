A day in his father’s shoes

In the upcoming episodes of Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya — Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, Atharva (Sheehan Kapahi), underestimating the responsibilities shouldered by his father, claims he is capable of managing the house in Rajesh’s absence. Vandana (Pariva Pranati), aiming to make him realise Rajesh’s contributions, challenges Atharva to step into his father’s shoes for a day.
Sheehan Kapahi said, “Atharva takes this experiment lightly at first, thinking it’s a piece of cake. And then he realises the depth of the responsibilities he’s taken on, and it’s a ‘what have I gotten myself into’ moment. Personally, shooting this track has made me appreciate all the responsibilities my parents handle. I’m eager for viewers to witness Atharva’s
perspective.”
