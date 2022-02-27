A love note and some romantic clicks mark Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar’s one month wedding anniversary

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 27

It has been one month of marital bliss for Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar. The Naagin actress took to Instagram to share her happiness. With a note full of love for her husband Suraj Nambiar, Mouni shared some throwback photos from her wedding. She wrote, “How do I love you? Oh, this way and that way. Oh, happily. Perhaps I may elaborate by demonstration? Like this, and like this and no more words now... A month.”

Here are the beautiful clicks:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni got married to her long-time boyfriend Suraj on January 27 in Goa. The popular TV actress and Dubai based businessman tied the knot as per both Bengali and Malayali wedding rituals. Actors Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Aashka Gordia were among their industry friends who attended the Goa wedding.

The newly married couple recently visited Isha Foundation ashram in Tamil Nadu to meet spiritual coach Sadhguru. Mouni also shared some pictures from the sojourn on Instagram. Both husband wife were colour coordinated in red. While Mouni wore a red floral print saree, Suraj donned a red kurta. In one of the photos, Mouni is seated on the ground with her head resting in Sadhguru’s lap and Suraj is sitting in front her, smiling.

A photo from their visit to the ashram:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Mouni was seen in TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi but she came to limelight with the show, ‘Devon Ke Dev… Mahadev’ in which she played the lead opposite Mohit Raina. She later moved to silver screen with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold. She has done films including KGF: Chapter 1, Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China. Mouni was last seen in the Zee5 film London Confidential. The actress will now be seen as an antagonist in Ayan Mukherji’s Brahmastra, also starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

