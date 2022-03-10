A special tweet from Ryan Reynolds and his Indian fans can't keep calm

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 10

In anticipation of his upcoming Netflix film The Adam Project, actor Ryan Reynolds surprised fans and Netflix India as he engaged in fun banter dropping a huge Hiiiiii to his fans in India. He wrote, “Hi @NetflixIndia! I’m ready. Are you ready? #TheAdamProject.”

Here's Ryan's tweet:

Stand-up comic Sahil Shah (@Sahilbulla) tweeted - "I'm soooo excited to sit with fam and watch #TheAdamProject! This feels like the perfect sequel to Childish Behaviour. Hit like on this tweet so you can set a reminder!”

Sahil's tweet:

I'm soooo excited to sit with fam and watch #TheAdamProject! This feels like the perfect sequel to Childish Behaviour. Hit like on this tweet so you can set a reminder! #ad https://t.co/sj5yuaEyV8 — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) March 9, 2022

In another tweet he wrote, “@VancityReynolds pls say Hi. This whole day will be complete."

.@VancityReynolds pls say Hi. This whole day will be complete. — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) March 9, 2022

He was joined by actress Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) to say Hi to fans in India. She wrote, “Tagging myself just incase he says hi! @VancityReynolds.”

And guess what, the English actor did just that.

Here's the proof:

OH MY GOD. It happened. https://t.co/dnFsUDZF3R — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) March 9, 2022

The chat didn't end here. There was a mention of exclamations and fun having a chat with the hero.

There's a hi to Nitika too:

Tagging myself here just incase he says hi! @VancityReynolds 🤓 — Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) March 9, 2022

And he did not stop at that! When Netflix India tweeted to Ryan, the actor responded in excitement saying - "Hi @NetflixIndia! I’m ready. Are you ready? #TheAdamProject"

A response from Netflix goes:

There's no such thing as too many exclamation marks.



But also OMG HIII RYAN!!!!!! https://t.co/8tBuw0Z8vb — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 9, 2022

Check out what happened next. There’s this whole a long thread of Ryan's retweets.

This happened for real! Woah. — A. Kameshwari (@Kameshwari93) March 9, 2022

Mujhe bhi Hi bol Ryan — sunshine ( he/him ) 🌈 (@VivekSrkian33) March 9, 2022

You saying hi to everyone

But never to me 😢😭 — Susmit (@susmitchakrabo1) March 9, 2022

Say hi to me too Deadpool 🥺 — ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@InsideDetective) March 9, 2022

Hiii!!!!! Ryan — Percy (@Percy27988671) March 9, 2022

Holy tish this happened 😍🙌🏼 — Gayatri Sai (@g3sai) March 9, 2022

