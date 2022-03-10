A special tweet from Ryan Reynolds and his Indian fans can't keep calm

Chandigarh, March 10
In anticipation of his upcoming Netflix film The Adam Project, actor Ryan Reynolds surprised fans and Netflix India as he engaged in fun banter dropping a huge Hiiiiii to his fans in India. He wrote, “Hi @NetflixIndia! I’m ready. Are you ready? #TheAdamProject.”
Here's Ryan's tweet:
Hi @NetflixIndia! I’m ready. Are you ready? #TheAdamProject— Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 9, 2022
Stand-up comic Sahil Shah (@Sahilbulla) tweeted - "I'm soooo excited to sit with fam and watch #TheAdamProject! This feels like the perfect sequel to Childish Behaviour. Hit like on this tweet so you can set a reminder!”
Sahil's tweet:
I'm soooo excited to sit with fam and watch #TheAdamProject! This feels like the perfect sequel to Childish Behaviour. Hit like on this tweet so you can set a reminder! #ad https://t.co/sj5yuaEyV8— Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) March 9, 2022
In another tweet he wrote, “@VancityReynolds pls say Hi. This whole day will be complete."
.@VancityReynolds pls say Hi. This whole day will be complete.— Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) March 9, 2022
He was joined by actress Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) to say Hi to fans in India. She wrote, “Tagging myself just incase he says hi! @VancityReynolds.”
And guess what, the English actor did just that.
Here's the proof:
OH MY GOD. It happened. https://t.co/dnFsUDZF3R— Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) March 9, 2022
The chat didn't end here. There was a mention of exclamations and fun having a chat with the hero.
Hahahaha @VancityReynolds is seriously the funniest. https://t.co/xkNMyVgvol— Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) March 9, 2022
There's a hi to Nitika too:
Tagging myself here just incase he says hi! @VancityReynolds 🤓— Nikita Dutta (@nikifyinglife) March 9, 2022
And he did not stop at that! When Netflix India tweeted to Ryan, the actor responded in excitement saying - "Hi @NetflixIndia! I’m ready. Are you ready? #TheAdamProject"
A response from Netflix goes:
There's no such thing as too many exclamation marks.— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) March 9, 2022
But also OMG HIII RYAN!!!!!! https://t.co/8tBuw0Z8vb
Check out what happened next. There’s this whole a long thread of Ryan's retweets.
This happened for real! Woah.— A. Kameshwari (@Kameshwari93) March 9, 2022
Mujhe bhi Hi bol Ryan— sunshine ( he/him ) 🌈 (@VivekSrkian33) March 9, 2022
Mujhe bhi Hi bol Ryan— sunshine ( he/him ) 🌈 (@VivekSrkian33) March 9, 2022
March 9, 2022
You saying hi to everyone— Susmit (@susmitchakrabo1) March 9, 2022
But never to me 😢😭
Say hi to me too Deadpool 🥺— ▄︻̷̿┻̿═━一 ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@InsideDetective) March 9, 2022
Hiii!!!!! Ryan— Percy (@Percy27988671) March 9, 2022
Holy tish this happened 😍🙌🏼— Gayatri Sai (@g3sai) March 9, 2022
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Punjab Election Result 2022 LIVE updates: AAP storms to power in Punjab, wins 90 seats, leads in 2
Leading: AAP 92, Congress 18, SAD 3, BJP 2, Others 2
It’s victory of the people, says AAP’s Bhagwant Mann
Was speaking in an exclusive telephonic interview with The T...
You will see the change in Punjab in a month: Bhagwant Mann
The AAP CM candidate was speaking to people in Sangrur
Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election
These stalwarts fall by the wayside by the AAP tsunami
AAP landslide buries Congress, Bhagwant Mann set to become Punjab CM
Big stalwarts trailing by huge margins shows public contempt...