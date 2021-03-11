Abhishek Banerjee’s short film ‘Vakeel Babu’ makes it to New York Indian Film Festival 2022

Actor Abhishek Banerjee recently shared on social media that his short film Vakeel Babu had been selected for the New York Indian Film Festival 2022. For the caption, he wrote, “Happy to share that our film is travelling places. Presenting our latest film—Vakeel Babu! We’re so excited to share the poster…”

The film traces the journey of Shiraz Hassan (played by Banerjee) as he rediscovers his purpose in the judicial system after being distracted by his digital video channel. Vakeel Babu aims to showcase the essential role lawyers play in the lives of clients. — TMS