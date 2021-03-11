Abhishek Malik roped in for Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho

The new social drama Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Hoon Colors will feature an engrossing tale of a single mother from a small town. Popular actor Abhishek Malik has been roped in to play the character of Rahul and is all set to join Tanvi Malhara and Kunal Jaisingh, who are essaying the roles of Katha and Kabir, respectively.

The show revolves around the life of Katha, an optimistic young girl from Nainital, a charming man with a mysterious persona, Rahul, and a hardworking man, Kunal. However, their story takes an unexpected turn when their paths collide!

Abhishek shares, “I have played various characters on screen in the past, but none like Rahul. He is a charismatic guy but extremely unpredictable in nature. His character is filled with many shades, and hence it will be very exciting for me to bring him to life.” It will be interesting to watch what destiny has planned for Kunal, Katha and Rahul.