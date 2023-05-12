Actor Kartar Cheema, who will next be seen in web series 500 Meter, says the Punjabi industry has grown by leaps and bounds

Mona

Over 15 years in the Punjabi industry, actor Kartar Cheema, known for his fitness, has been a part of films like Mitti, Sikander, Punjab 1984, Dushman: A Story Of The Enemy Within and Singham. Now, he makes a move to the world of web series.

He debuts in the OTT space with Punjabi web series 500 Meter. The story is inspired by a few real cases, including the infamous Khushpreet kidnapping and murder case, where the child was killed by neighbours and how a cop cracked a case years on. Kartar dons khaki yet again after his last outing as a cop in film Thana Sadar. “I have always chosen sensible cinema over madcap comedies in my innings as an actor. In 500 Meter, there is an intriguing story and the manner in which it is dealt with is very engaging.”

He adds, “For long, Punjab Police has been shown in films just for the laughs, but through 500 Meter we will show the cops in a positive light. We will showcase their challenges and zeal.”

Written by Gurpreet Bhullar, and directed by Manav Shah, the series also stars Rahul Jungral, Sanjeev Attri, Mohan Kamboj, Harmanpal Singh, Paramvir Singh Arnav and Meharbaan Cheema. Says the director Manav Shah, “Shooting 500 Meter was an exhilarating experience. We tried to keep is as raw and as close to reality as possible.”

Hands full

While 500 Meter gears up for release later in May, Kartar also has a couple of films in different stages of production. A movie, tentatively titled Brar, will see him playing the role of Major Brar, a suspended maverick intelligence officer always sought by the forces. Another of his films, White Punjab, talks of Punjabi youth, their dreams and aspirations. “Basically, it’s a story of Punjabi youth that has its heart in the right place,” says Kartar, who teams up with singer Kaka for the film. In yet another film Khadari, based on wrestling, he will star along with Gurnam Bhullar.

Reflecting on the changing times, says Kartar, “Punjabi cinema has grown by leaps and bounds over the last few years. The production quality has gone up and our films are on par with Hindi and other regional movies. Punjabi films are receiving love globally.”

Joining the social media bandwagon, the actor on his YouTube channel, Kartar Cheema Fitness, is not just doling out heath tips but also chronicling his travels and life routine. Maintaining washboard abs, exercise has always been a huge part of his life. And he is happy sharing tips and tricks he has found handy. “Now social media has opened up as a space not just to connect, but also share knowledge. Exercising with or without equipment, diet and supplements and to gain or lose weight, tracks on my channel are about different fitness regimens,” he says.

Gainfully occupied professionally with plenty of options to choose projects and blessed in personal life, Kartar beams, “I am in happy space.”

(500 Meter releases on May 18 on Chaupal)