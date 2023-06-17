Actress Monika Bhadoriya, who was part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, talks about her journey so far

Comedy is said to be more difficult than regular acting. Do you agree?

I agree because it is like a spiritual thing where you need to feel light from within to perform well in comedy. You need to prepare yourself and be healthy for good humour.

How and when did you develop an interest in spirituality?

I wasn’t a very spiritual person earlier, but after my mother’s death I wanted to come out of that trauma. So, I started following this path. Spiritual books helped me overcome the pain. I have read the Mahabharata, the Bhagavad Gita and the Vedas. After reading them, my life has changed for the better.

What importance does spirituality hold in your life?

Spirituality has taught me a lot and helped me calm down in life. And when I was in a phase where I was dealing with depression, spirituality gave me a new life. Even today, I wake up at 4 am and meditate.

How do you manage to balance your life?

I don’t overcomplicate things. I am far away from the path of anxiety or insecurities. I am grateful for what I have, and I am very happy when others are growing. I do believe in karma because one should focus on doing good deeds. It is true that what goes around comes around. This is what meditation has taught me.