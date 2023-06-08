'Adipurush' director Om Raut kisses Kriti Sanon at Tirupati temple, lands in controversy: Watch

IANS

Mumbai, June 8

Om Raut, the director of the upcoming film 'Adipurush', sparked a controversy when he gave a peck to Kriti Sanon on her cheek during their recent visit to Tirupati Balaji temple with a section of people on the Internet condemning the act.

Recently, a video surfaced on the Internet which shows the director kissing Kriti, who plays Sita in his film, at Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, sparking negative reactions. The head priest of the temple has termed it a "condemnable act".

As per reports, he mentioned that even a husband and wife do not go to the temple together, and that the director and the actress "can go to a hotel room and do it".

Ramesh Naidu Nagothu, the BJP State Secretary in Andhra Pradesh, also criticised the same in a now-deleted tweet.

He had tweeted, "Is it really necessary to bring your antics to a sacred place? Engaging in public displays of affection, like kissing and hugging in front of the Lord Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirumala is deemed disrespectful and unacceptable".

Meanwhile, 'Adipurush' which has been at the centre of attention, mostly for wrong reasons, including the earlier botched up job on the VFX, is set to release on June 16 in theatres.

