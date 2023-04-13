Aditi Rao Hydari has been hailed as the ‘Queen of Period Drama’ after her performance as SumitraKumari in Jubilee

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has been hailed as the Queen of Period Drama after her performance as Sumitra Kumari in Jubilee. As Sumitra, Aditi has once again surpassed expectations and garnered appreciation.
The versatile actress has had a fairly busy year. She recently played Anarkali in the Zee5 series Taj: Divided by Blood. She is currently filming for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi and is looking forward to the release of Gandhi Talks, a silent film with Vijay Sethupathi and Arvind Swamy.
