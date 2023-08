Disney+Hotstar

Developed by Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, ‘Ahsoka’ is a spin-off from ‘Star Wars: The Mandalorian’ series. The mini-series focuses on the character Ahsoka Tano, who investigates the forthcoming menace to the galaxy after the fall of the Empire. The cast includes Rosario Dawson, Wes Chatham and Mary Elizabeth Winstead.