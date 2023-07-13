Akanksha Puri and Sharad Malhotra talk about their recent song, Baarishon

Singer Payal Dev, in collaboration with label Apni Dhun, recently released the song Baarishon. The video features Akanksha Puri and Sharad Malhotra.

Talking about working with Sharad Malhotra, Akanksha says, “Baarishon is our first music video together. Even though we have worked together earlier, this has been an opportunity we have been waiting for a long time. It brings back the feel of the melodies we had in the 1990s. The song delivers the romantic vibes from the old times with a modern touch”.

Sharad Malhotra says, “Baarishon was my first music video shot in the rain. It was a great experience working with Akanksha. She’s a professional, easygoing girl who makes co-actors comfortable. Audiences can expect cute, melodic, and filmy elements in the song. Hoping for a positive response as a new on-screen pair.”

While the song has been sung by the duo, Udit Narayan and Payal Dev, the music production and arrangement are by Aditya Dev.