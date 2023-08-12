Akhil Vaid talks about his character in Gauna: EkPratha

Actor Akhil Vaid is happy to play the character of Shlok in Gauna: Ek Pratha. The show has been produced by YashPatnaik and MamtaPatnaik.
Talking about his character, Akhil says, “My character, Shlok, is being shaped now and it is quite interesting. I just know that Shlok is not in good terms with his sister Urvashi and his family. There are several layers to him that will be revealed soon.”
“I believe that my characte should be able to create a place in the minds and hearts of the audience,” he adds.
