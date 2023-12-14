Ali Fazal joins the Hindi voice cast for Solo Leveling

Crunchyroll is excited to announce the association of renowned actor and producer Ali Fazal as part of the Hindi voice cast in the highly anticipated anime adaptation of Solo Leveling.

Ali is set to lend his voice to the character called Song Chiyul, a Korean C-Rank hunter. Song Chiyul is an older gentleman who has taken the weak protagonist, Sung Jinwoo, under his wing. With a Hollywood debut in Furious 7 and a leading role opposite Dame Judi Dench in Victoria and Abdul, Ali Fazal’s international acclaim makes him a significant addition to the Solo Leveling cast.

Ali said, “Joining the cast of Solo Leveling and lending my voice to one of its gritty characters is a unique and exciting opportunity. I always strive to do something new with each of my projects, and this opportunity is definitely among them. The character of Song Chiyul is truly remarkable, and I am honored to be a part of this amazing and exciting project. Working with Crunchyroll and being a part of the anime world is a fresh and thrilling experience for me. I had a great time being the voice behind this character.”

Solo Leveling will make its global debut on Crunchyroll’s streaming platform on January 6.