 Amitabh Bachchan gifts his iconic 'Shahenshah' jacket to 'considerate' friend in Saudi Arabia : The Tribune India

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his iconic 'Shahenshah' jacket to 'considerate' friend in Saudi Arabia

Big B's friend took to Twitter to thank the megastar

Amitabh Bachchan gifts his iconic 'Shahenshah' jacket to 'considerate' friend in Saudi Arabia

A still from Shahenshah where Amitabh Bachchan is wearing the jacket. Twitter/@Turki_alalshikh



Mumbai, March 21 

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan gifted the iconic jacket from his 1988 film 'Shahenshah' to his friend based out of Saudi Arabia.

Big B's friend took to Twitter, where he thanked the cine icon for the gift.

Big B's friend tweeted: "@SrBachchan To the legendary and one of the best actors in the entertainment world in all time, You are an honour not to India only but to the world. Thank you for the gift that you sent it means a lot."

Re-tweeting his friend's message, Big B wrote: "My dear and most considerate friend .. I am so honoured that you have received the gift of the jacket with the steel arm that I wore in my film SHAHENSHAH .. some day I shall tell you how I was able to retrieve it .. my love to you .."

Released in 1988, Shahehshah had Amitabh play a double role. He essayed Vijay Kumar Srivastava, a corrupt police inspector by day and a vigilante at night.

The film also stars Meenakshi Sheshadri, Pran, Aruna Irani, Prem Chopra, Amrish Puri, Kader Khan, Supriya Pathak and Avtar Gill.

He will next be seen in 'Project K'. It was earlier in March, when Amitabh suffered an injury during the shoot of 'Project K', in Hyderabad.

The actor shared his health update on his blog. After consulting a doctor and CT scan at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad, he left for Mumbai, where he is taking rest at his home.

The 80-year-old suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage during an action sequence of the film. He wrote that after the incident, the film shoot was postponed.

'Project K' is science fiction film written and directed by Aswhini Dutt. Being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, it features Amitabh, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

IANS

 

#amitabh bachchan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

2
Punjab

PM's security breach in Ferozepur: Then DGP Sidharth Chattopadhyaya, two other IPS officers face major penalty

3
Punjab Police Crackdown on Waris punjab de

Amritpal Singh's journey: From polytechnic dropout, truck driver in Dubai to pro-Khalistan activist

4
Punjab

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police

5
Punjab

High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations

6
Diaspora

Pro-Khalistan protesters tried to set on fire India's consulate in San Francisco

7
Chandigarh

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

8
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's uncle flown to Dibrugarh jail in Assam as search for 'Waris Punjab De' chief enters day 4

9
Punjab

Police say Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification

10
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's uncle arrested; NSA slapped on him, 4 accomplices

Don't Miss

View All
Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon
Chandigarh

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Seeking blessings
Lifestyle

Guneet Monga visits Amritsar's Golden Temple with her Oscar trophy

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab
Diaspora

Canadian diaspora concerned over suspension of mobile internet in Punjab

Farid: An enduring legacy
Features

Sheikh Farid: An enduring legacy

Watch: Video showing Amritpal sitting in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing ‘bhai saab'
Jalandhar

Watch: Video shows Amritpal 'sitting' in vehicle as one of his aides says Punjab Police chasing 'bhai saab'

Amritpal evades police as they crack down on 'Waris Punjab De' head, aides; 6 associates detained
Jalandhar

Amritpal on the run as Punjab police launch crackdown against Khalistan sympathiser, his supporters

Light rain in region brings down temperatures
Punjab

Rain in region brings down temperatures

‘Antique’ Buddha idol turned into bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended
Haryana

'Antique' Buddha idol turned into metal bars, 7 Hansi cops suspended

Top News

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara; changed into western attire before escaping on a bike

Amritpal Singh hid in a gurdwara, changed into western attire before escaping on a bike: Punjab Police

Earlier, Amritpal was caught in CCTV footage at a toll plaza...

Police said Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification

Police say Amritpal might have changed appearance, release his multiple pictures from past for identification

Police have arrested 154 people so far but Amritpal is still...

‘What are 80,000 cops doing?’ HC takes Punjab government to task for failing to arrest Amritpal Singh

High Court raps Punjab govt over inability to nab Amritpal Singh, seeks status report on police operations

Stringent National Security Act has been invoked against Amr...

Will take strict action against anyone who tries to disturb peace, harmony in Punjab: CM Bhagwant Mann

Won't let anyone disturb peace in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann on crackdown against Amritpal Singh

In his first reaction to the police action, the CM releases ...

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services in the remaining areas of the state...


Cities

View All

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

Amritpal’s associate Lovepreet Toofan, who was released following storming of Ajnala police station, goes into hiding

Rain flattens wheat crop

Road rage: Several booked in attempt to murder, firing case

L20 calls for plugging gender gap, portability of social security

Net ban inconveniences people

60 high-risk criminals lodged in Bathinda jail’s ‘dead zone’

60 high-risk criminals including Lawrence Bishnoi, Jaggu Bhagwanpuria lodged in Bathinda jail's 'dead zone'

Minor girls run away from home to meet jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in Bathinda

Mobile internet to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Amritsar, Mohali till Thursday noon

Mobile internet services to remain suspended in 4 Punjab districts, parts of Mohali, Amritsar districts till Thursday noon

Mohali's Airport Road fully opened for traffic, protesters evicted from Sohana Chowk

Internet shutdown takes toll on biz, residents’ routine in Mohali district

Chandigarh: ‘0008’ fetches Rs 25.43 lakh, second highest bid

2 youths arrested for duping private bank of Rs 18.92 lakh in Chandigarh

Delhi Budget approved by Home Ministry, say LG office sources

Delhi Budget approved by Home Ministry, say LG office sources

Delhi excise policy case: Sisodia says cooperated in probe, CBI opposes his bail plea

Please don't stop Delhi budget, Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi

Ruckus in Delhi assembly as BJP, AAP MLAs engage in war of words

Delhi Economic Survey: Govt’s tax collection increases 36%, per capita income rises 14.18%

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Ahead of poll, Jalandhar district gets Rs 95-crore grant from state

Amritpal Singh's uncle Harjit took shelter at Uddowal village

Officials pulled up for not sending pension files to PSPCL headquarters

Flag marches continue in Jalandhar

Administration convenes peace panel meeting in Nawanshahr

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

223 full-grown trees to face axe for rly station upgrade

Waste accumulation reduced at hydel plant post drive: Officials

Four supporters of Waris Punjab De chief arrested

Man held with heroin

Khanna police nab another member of Kang gang

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Patiala MC chargesheets 2 building inspectors

Rain batters region, leaves Patiala roads waterlogged

Punjabi University employees, students continue protest over grants in Patiala

TIET, Patiala, launches e-library portal

‘Publication of research papers rigorous process’