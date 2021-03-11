Ammy Virk-Sonam Bajwa's 'Sher Bagga' trailer shows it's an egg-xtraordinary love story

Sher Bagga will release on June 10

Ammy Virk-Sonam Bajwa's 'Sher Bagga' trailer shows it's an egg-xtraordinary love story

Sonam Bajwa and Ammy Virk in Sher Bagga. YouTube/ Burfi Music

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 23

Falling in love and being loved is always very special. It is different for everyone. But what Punjabi movie Sher Bagga does to a love story is no less than a surprise. The trailer of the movie has been released today and what this glimpse of the movie shows, this story is going to be different and extraordinary.

An entertaining trailer, it shows Ammy Virk as an innocent guy who reaches foreign shores and meets Sonam Bajwa. Ammy, who has no idea of life outside his village meets different girls and his pictures with them leaves everyone surprised, or rather shocked, back home in Punjab.

Few scenes later, we see Ammy and Sonam kissing and next thing we know, she is pregnant. An unusual tale begins when Sonam doesn’t want the child but Ammy wants to bring him/her up. To his parents, Ammy tells that he is starting egg business and keeps seeking advice on care during pregnancy from his mother

From the little that Sher Bagga trailer shows, Ammy and Sonam can be seen bonding in some scenes; in a few, they are in contact only because of the baby. There’s a spark between the two and they are clearly attracted towards each other. But there are also scenes that reflect the differences between Ammy and Sonam.

Another twist comes, when Ammy’s mother says it’s a mother who has the first right on a child. This leaves Ammy feeling insecure and sad.

Who finally gets the child, we will know when Sher Bagga releases. Starring Ammy Virk, Sonam Bajwa, Deep Sehgal, Nirmal Rishi, Kaka Kautki, Baninder Bunny, Jasneet Kaur and others, the film is is written and directed by Jagdeep Sidhu. It is produced by Daljit Thind and Ammy Virk, and will release on June 10 this year.

