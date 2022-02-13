Ammy Virk-starrer ‘Aaja Mexico Challiye’ trailer is being lauded

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 13

The trailer of upcoming Punjabi movie 'Aaja Mexico Challiye', which was released on Saturday, has garnered over 10L views on YouTube in less than a day. Winning praise for its picturisation and hard-hitting dialogues, it gives a glimpse into a powerful story that many in Punjab will relate to. Weaved around the craze of going abroad among Punjabis, it showcases the struggle involved in taking risky, illegal routes for immigration.

The film stars singer-actor Ammy Virk in the lead role. His work has been appreciated in many films before, including some recently released Bollywood movies.

In ‘Aja Mexico Challiye, Ammy plays Pamma, an ambitious youngster from Punjab who wants to go abroad. But this one dreams turns his life around. He is caught in dangerous situations. Whether Pamma will be able to make it out of the jungles of Mexico, the movie will tell.

People go abroad for different purposes, some for studies, due to responsibilities, to explore, some for craze, and many more. But is going abroad as easy as moving to another city? Is it possible for everyone to go abroad? When one's hopes of going abroad are dashed then he adopts many methods. One of the most difficult and terrifying of these methods is to go abroad with a donkey. It is unknown that how many died in the forests of Mexico and how many went missing. But in the movie Aaja Mexico Chaliye, The Team tried to explain how horrible this path actually is.

Watch the trailer here:

The trailer shows that people from different countries harbour the dream of going to abroad, some in search of a livelihood, some to study and make a better future, the reasons are many. But is going abroad as easy as moving to another city? Is it possible for everyone to go abroad? When one's hopes of going abroad are dashed, he adopts other ways. One of the most difficult and terrifying of these methods is to go abroad with a donkey. It is not known how many lives are lost in the forests of Mexico. 'Aaja Mexico Chaliye' is an attempt to show how dreadful this road is.

'Aaja Mexico Chaliye' also features Punjabi Pakistani actors like Nasir Chinyoti, Zafri Khan, Sukhwinder Chahal, Honey Mattoo, Baljinder Kaur, Mintu Kappa, Iranian Girl-Yasaman Mohsani, Sikandar Ghumman, Shahbaz Ghuman among others.

The heart-touching songs of the film are written by Bir Singh, Happy Raikoti, and Harmanjit and voiced by Ammy Virk and Bir Singh.

Written and directed by Rakesh Dhawan, Aaja Mexico Chaliye is produced by Ammy Virk, Gurpreet Singh, and Daljit Singh Thind.

The film will be released worldwide on February 25 by Ammy Virk Productions and Thind Motion Films.

