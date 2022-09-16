Among the new releases this week is Punjabi film Maa Da Laadla

Film: Maa Da Laadla (Punjabi)

Producers: Manpreet Johal, Ashu Munish Sahni

Director: Uday Pratap Singh

Tarsem Jassar and Neeru Bajwa-starrer comedy film Maa Da Laadla is all set to hit the silver screens with a bang. The film also stars Nirmal Rishi, Rupinder Rupi, Sukhwinder Chahal, among others. — Dharam Pal

Film: Everything Everywhere All At Once (English)

Producers: Jonathan Wang and Russo Brothers; Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Directors: Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Everything Everywhere All At Once reveals the story of a Chinese-American Woman who is swept up in an insane adventure, where she alone can save the world by exploring other universes. The film stars Michelle Yeoh in the lead role.

Film: Moh (Punjabi)

Producers: Ankit Vijan, Navdeep Narula, Girish Kumar, Ricky Singh

Bedi, Ramandeep Singh, Barinder Singh

Director: Jagdeep Sidhu

Moh features Sargun Mehta and singer Gitaj Bindrakhiya in the lead roles. The film also stars Amrit Amby, Prabh Bains, Prakash Gandhu, Balraj Sidhu, Sukhdev Ladhar, Aman Suthdar, Ikatar Singh, Jashanjit Gosha, Parminder Barnala, among others.

Film: Where the Crawdads Sing (English)

Producers: Reese Witherspoon, Lauren Neustadter, Aislinn Dunster, Erin Siminoff

Director: Olivia Newman

Where The Crawdads Sing is the story of an abandoned girl who grows up in the marshlands of North Carolina. The film stars Daisy Edgar Jones, Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, Michael Hyatt and David Stratharin. It is based on the 2018 novel of the same name by Delia Owens.

Film: Siya (Hindi)

Producer: Drishyam Films

Director: Manish Mundra

Manish Mundra’s directorial venture Siya, featuring Vineet Kumar Singh and debutant Pooja Pandey in pivotal roles, narrates the plight of a young girl who is sexually assaulted and the trauma that her family undergoes.

Film: Jahaan Chaar Yaar (Hindi)

Producer: Vinod Bachchan

Director: Kamal Pandey

Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania are back together with the comedy Jahaan Chaar Yaar. The film, which also stars Meher Vij and Pooja Chopra, is the story of four female friends from different walks of life.

Film: Matto Ki Saikil (Hindi)

Producer: Sudhirbhai Mishra

Director: M Gani

Helmed by M. Gani, Matto Ki Saikil is a slice-of-life film that had its premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in 2020. Prakash Jha plays the lead role, well supported by Anita Choudhary, Aarohi Sharma, among others.