Ankita Lokhande makes short film debut with The Last Coffee

After winning hearts as Archana in Pavitra Rishta and Jhalkaribai in Manikarnika, Ankita Lokhande is back on screen as Iram in ZEE5’s short film, The Last Coffee.

The story of the film revolves around Rehan and Iram meeting for the last time over a cup of coffee before their divorce is finalised. But the universe has its own plans and the two ended up getting stuck because of a snowstorm. Leaving them no choice but to confront all the feelings they had been hiding away.

Talking about Ankita’s upcoming project, she will be seen in Swatantra Veer Savarkar with Randeep Hooda.